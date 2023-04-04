DC vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia

Delhi Capitals are set to play their first home game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They will face the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The home game comes at the right time for Delhi as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the opening game by 50 runs while chasing a mammoth total of 194 runs. Skipper David Warner scored a fifty opening the innings but his strike-rate was an issue. The bowlers will also have to step up in order to stop the Hardik Pandya-led side.

As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, they will be keen on continuing their winning momentum. The team defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of more than 1 lakh viewers at the venue. They will also be bolstered with David Miller's availability but Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the entire season. The Kiwi cricketer injured himself while fielding in the opening game and has since returned home to recuperate.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the DC vs GT, 7th Match IPL 2023?

Sunday, 4th of April

At what time does DC vs GT, 7th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the DC vs GT, 7th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where can you watch DC vs GT, 7th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch DC vs GT, 7th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads

DC: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

GT: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

