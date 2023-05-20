MS Dhoni opens on team first ideology, heaps praise on management for backing players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Warner and MS Dhoni

DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Saturday registered a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals in their final league stage game of IPL 2023. The Super Kings collected the crucial 2 points and finished the round-robin stage on 17 points and also boosted their Net run rate in the process. Notably, after the win, CSK skipper Dhoni highlighted the importance of having players with team first ideology.

After winning their final league stage game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Dhoni opened on having players with team first ideology and also heaped praise on the team management for backing the players. "There is no recipe as such (CSK's play-offs record). You try to pick the best players and try to give them the best slot. You use them in the manner where they have most chances of succeeding and groom them in the areas where they are not as strong," Dhoni said after CSK's win over DC.

"If you are doing whatever is best for the team, it falls into line. The management has been great, including the support staff. They always keep telling us to not worry and to keep doing what we have been doing. But of course, the players are also important," he added.

Dhoni also stated that having selflessness is a crucial character the team looks for in players and they help the players to adjust to the environment. "You need someone who is always team-first. Those are the kind of characters you look for. From a distance, it is difficult to judge that. "We want them (players) to adjust to the environment. Even if they try to come to 10%, we are willing to go to 50% and meet them in the middle," he said.

He also heaped praise on the death bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana. "When it comes to death bowling, confidence is a very important factor. If you look at Tushar, he has developed death-overs bowling. How many times you can execute under pressure is the main thing.

When you are confident, you execute more often than not," Dhoni said. "Behind the scenes, a lot of work goes on and I feel the bowlers have taken the responsibility. Pathirana is quite natural when it comes to bowling at the death so that is one less headache. The way Tushar has come around has been remarkable," he added.

