IPL 2020: It was tough call to drop in-form Bairstow, says SRH skipper Warner after beating DC

Sunrises Hyderabad has given themselves a lifeline in the IPL 2020 after the side mauled title contenders Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in Dubai.

It was a perfect birthday for SRH skipper David Warner, who first scored a half-century (66) in a match-defining 107-run opening wicket stand with Wriddhiman Saha (87) to take the side to a massive 219/2 on a sluggish surface.

However, the captain deserves further praise for taking a call on dropping an-inform Jonny Bairstow to play Jason Holder and Kane Williamson down the order while taking a call on opening the batting with Wriddhiman and the plan worked to perfection.

Warner admitted it was a tough call but had to be taken.

"Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. An incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible," he said and that he was slightly concerned about Saha as the batsman injured himself in the groin region during his firework of an innings.

Warner further revealed that the side was disappointed after their loss to Kings XI Punjab and wanted to leave a strong impression in this game which prompted them to take on DC's successful opening bowling pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

"The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it. I went a little 2009 and opened my front leg to take it on. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers," the Aussie said.

