CSK vs MI: Who is Raghav Goyal? Player to make IPL debut in Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game

CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians go toe-to-toe against each other in the 49th match of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni's Chennai are looking for their first win against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai at their own home at Chepauk since 2010. The two are playing against each other for the second time in the season.

Meanwhile, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. While CSK did not make any changes, MI roped in two. Tristan Stubbs and Raghav Goyal are coming into the team in place of Kumar Kartikeya and Tilak Varma.

Who is Raghav Goyal?

Raghav Goyal is a 22-year-old Haryana's left-arm spinner. He has performed well in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 tournament, where he picked five wickets at a tight economy of 6.90. He was picked up by MI at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

CSK's Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs of both teams:

MI subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh , Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

CSK;s subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

