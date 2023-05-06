CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai look to end Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's massive streak

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai look to end Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's massive streakCSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023. Chennai and Mumbai will be up against each other for the second time this year and this contest is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Notably, CSK have not defeated MI at their home since 13 years. The battle for the playoffs is heating and there is no room for error for them. In the IPL 2023 standings, CSK are at 3rd, while MI are at 6th.