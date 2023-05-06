Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
  CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai look to end Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's massive streak
CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai have a great record against Chennai at the latter's fortress and are unbeaten since a long time. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 12:43 IST
CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai look to end Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's massive streak

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023. Chennai and Mumbai will be up against each other for the second time this year and this contest is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Notably, CSK have not defeated MI at their home since 13 years. The battle for the playoffs is heating and there is no room for error for them. In the IPL 2023 standings, CSK are at 3rd, while MI are at 6th.

Live updates :CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  May 06, 2023 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads of both teams

    CSK's squad:

    MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

    MI's squad:

    Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

  May 06, 2023 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Chennai face Mumbai at home

    Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the live coverage of this mega contest between two fierce rivals - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Two teams with such rich history go up against one another for the second time this season. This encounter is set to be held at Chennai's fortress Chepauk, which has been breached twice already (one by RR and then by PBKS). With Chennai yet to win a game for two weeks, will their homecoming be happy enough? For that and all that has to come our way, stay tuned here as I Varun Malik, take you across this El-Clasico of IPL.

