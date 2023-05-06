CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai look to end Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's massive streak

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the live coverage of this mega contest between two fierce rivals - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Two teams with such rich history go up against one another for the second time this season. This encounter is set to be held at Chennai's fortress Chepauk, which has been breached twice already (one by RR and then by PBKS). With Chennai yet to win a game for two weeks, will their homecoming be happy enough? For that and all that has to come our way, stay tuned here as I Varun Malik, take you across this El-Clasico of IPL.