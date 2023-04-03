CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Who is Yash Thakur, debutant named by Lucknow Super Giants in game vs Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yash Thakur makes IPL debut for LSG

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants have brought in Yash Thakur to make his IPL debut in the game against Chennai Super Kings. Chennai face Lucknow in the 6th game of IPL 2023 as the Super Kings return to their home after 4 years. KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"We'll field first. We want to see what we are chasing. We performed well against DC, in all parts of the game, we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat is out, and Yash Thakur comes in," Rahul said at the toss.

Who is Yash Thakur?

24-year-old Yash Thakur is a fast bowler and a death-over specialist, who plays for Vidarbha in the Indian domestic circuit. He was signed by LSG in the mini auctions in December 2022 for 45 lakhs, 25 lakhs more than his base price.

Thakur was one of the star performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 as he was the team's leading wicket-taker in 6th overall in the tournament. Thakur took 15 scalps in 10 games in the season. He produced match-winning performances in the tournament when he defended 11 and 9 runs in two games in the last over. He first defended 11 against Uttarakhand in a group game and then in a quarterfinal against Delhi.

Thakur was impressive in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 too. He was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the tournament as he scalped 18 wickets in 7 matches.

LSG's Playing XI vs CSK:

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

CSK's Playing XI vs LSG:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

