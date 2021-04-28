Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM After losing their first game of the season to Delhi Capitals, the Chennai franchise has not lost a single game.

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday. This will be the first match here in the country's capital which has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

CSK have won four out of five matches. After losing their first game of the season to Delhi Capitals, the Chennai franchise has not lost a single game. SRH, however, have won only one out of the five matches they have played.

As the two sides meet each other, let's take a look at CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, CSK vs SRH IPL Fantasy Tips, IPL Fantasy Tips CSK vs SRH.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow has been in brilliant form since the beginning of the tournament. In the side's last match against DC, Bairstow played a quickfire 18-ball 38-run knock which brought the Sunrisers back in the run-chase.

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (v/c), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kane Williamson played an incredible knock against Delhi Capitals to tie the game in SRH's last encounter. The side did lose the game but the arrival of Williamson was a much-needed boost to the SRH middle order.

Faf and Gaikwad, meanwhile, form a key part of CSK batting order and the team management will be relying on the duo to give the side a strong start.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

The CSK trio has delivered almost every time for the side so far. Jadeja, in particular, was in midas touch in the side's last game against RCB. Ali's promotion in the batting order has done him wonders, too.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul

Barring the side's previous game against DC, Rashid hasn't conceded more than 6 rpo in any game in IPL 2021 so far. In addition, he has been among the wickets too. Deepak Chahar has been brilliant for CSK up front, as he completes his four-over quota within the first ten overs.

Bravo's slower deliveries have troubled the batsmen throughout the IPL and CSK will be banking on the bowler to deliver for the side.