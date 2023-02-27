Border Gavaskar Trophy: KS Bharat shares strategy for batters on Indian wickets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KS Bharat celebrates

KS Bharat who was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, on Monday shared the strategy behind playing on the Indian wickets. According to Bharat who played a brilliant knock in India's chase of 115 in Delhi, the wickets so far have not been unplayable but require the batters to trust their defence.

Having been part of the Indian Test squad for the past 12 months, Bharat made his debut in the ongoing series after Rishabh Pant was ruled out as he sustained an injury during a car accident in December.

In the Delhi Test, Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

"I enjoyed whatever I did in Delhi. My job was to keep it simple. You just need to back your defence, the wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence and there is definitely scope for batters to score," said Bharat.

"Rohit bhai told me that I will bat at no 6 in Delhi's second innings. The moment Australia were all out, I was ready to bat and contribute. The intent is never a problem, shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if the shot selection is right. You can't just defend, you have to look for scoring opportunities, that is what I tried to do," he added.

Bharat also spoke about his wicket-keeping experience.

"They are top-class spinners. It is not easy keeping but keeping in domestic cricket all these years has helped."

Speaking about the Test opportunity, Bharat said he was always ready to take the next step.

"As a player, you always expect the opportunity to come to your door. I have always prepared myself for any opportunity.

"I got to play in Nagpur after my time with India A and years of domestic cricket. You want to play for the country, it is the biggest dream.

When the opportunity comes I will take it," added Bharat.

