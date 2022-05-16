Big blow of KKR and India; Star player ruled out of IPL, England tour

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rahane has suffered a Grade III hamstring injury.

Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of IPL 2022 and upcoming India's tour to England in July due to a Grade III hamstring injury.

According to CricBuzz, Rahane is set to leave the KKR bio-bubble on Monday evening. Rahane suffered the injury during KKR's match against SRH. He was visibly uncomfortable while batting and was attempting to hit every ball out of the park.

It is worth nothing that Rahane did not come out to field during the match. Citing BCCI sources, CricBuzz further stated that Rahane will report to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, where he might need rehab for as long as four weeks.

In seven matches played this season, Rahane has just scored 133 runs with the highest score of 44 at a strike rate of 103.

Earlier, Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test team for the Sri Lanka tour of India after a string of poor performances. India vs England test will begin in July and the match will be a part of a series that started last year. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.