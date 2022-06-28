We'll continue with same aggressive mindset against India: Ben Stokes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes | File Photo

England captain Ben Stokes is in no mood to drop down the intensity vs India in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston after a heroic performance in the series against New Zealand.

England absolutely thrashed the reigning WTC champions New Zealand with a 3-0 win in the Test series, capping it off with a seven-wicket victory in the third and final match at Headingley.

The one-off Test against India, a part of last year's five-match series, which was abandoned due to a COVID-19 outbreak, will begin at Edgbaston on Friday.

"Trust me when I say this. We'll be coming out with the same (aggressive) mindset, even though it's a different opposition," Stokes said on Monday.

"Obviously, it's going to be a completely different... different opposition, with their attack and players as well.

"We'll be concentrating on what we've done well over these last three games and look to continue that against India on Friday."

The visitors are leading the five-match series 2-1 but will face a revitalised England, which comprises only four members -- Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Bairstow and James Anderson -- from last year's fourth Test against the Indians.

Stokes himself was not available for the series last year as he had taken a break to focus on his mental health.

England endured a tough time in the last few months, winning just once in 17 Tests before the New Zealand series.

Praising his teammates for turning things around, Stokes said: "To walk away with a 3-0 series win over the best team in the world is a pretty special start."

"I've got to show a huge amount of testament to the team over these three games. They've been phenomenal."

Stokes took over the captaincy after Root relinquished the position following England's 0-1 series defeat to the West Indies in April.

"When I took over this job, it was more than results for me. It was about changing the mindset of the lads towards Test cricket, about having fun and enjoying the fact that you're out there representing your country, and the results look after themselves.

"But to say that we've done it so quickly is just unbelievable. I can only do so much, so I've got to show a huge amount of credit to Brendon, in the way that he's come in and influenced this group."

Fair to say, England have been terrific with their approach and its execution in the test series vs New Zealand. If they can keep up the same approach vs India at Edgbaston, the visiting team may be in for a huge reality check.

(Inputs PTI)