Ben Stokes drops bat out of exasperation as Jasprit Bumrah produces another cracking delivery

After an explosive start to their first innings, England witnessed a shocking collapse on Day 2 of the second Test match against India on Saturday, February 3. Jasprit Bumrah produced one of the best spells in red-ball cricket with a five-fer to put India in a comfortable position in the Vizag Test.

Bumrah brought India back in the game with valuable wickets of Joe Root and Ollie Pope in the second session and then delivered the big wicket of Ben Stokes with a stunning delivery. Stokes was trying to add some crucial runs to England's stumbling innings and was taking away momentum by smashing 47 off just 54 balls.

Rohit Sharma introduced Bumrah when Stokes and Tom Hartley added 47 runs for the eighth wicket. Bumrah delivered instantly with a sensational delivery to Stokes that ripped off stump. The delivery took Stokes by surprise as he clearly was expecting some bounce on the ball.

English captain dropped his bat in frustration and raised both hands to show his disbelief.

After Stokes' departure, Bumrah also removed Tom Hartley, who scored crucial 21 runs, and then put England out of misery by claiming his sixth wicket of the innings. Bumrah produced his best figures of 45/6 on Indian soil and Kuldeep Yadav picked three to bowl out England on 253.

With a 143-run lead in the first innings, India remain in a strong position to win the Vizag Test and equal the five-match series to 1-1.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson