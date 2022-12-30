BCCI to review India's T20 World Cup performance ahead of Sri Lanka series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly review the Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. The review will be done ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka on January 1. The Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in a multi-format limited-overs series starting on January 3.

According to a report by PTI, India's skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA chief VVS Laxman will be present in the meeting. The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled ahead of limited overs against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. England had hammered India by 10 wickets in the World Cup semi-finals, extending their barren run in ICC events since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni's leadership. The last world title came at home in 2011.

The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma were shown the door post the World Cup but a new panel is yet to be formed. The committee was sacked in November but it continues to track the ongoing Ranji Trophy and also picked the team for three T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka. The Cricket Advisory Committee, which was formed earlier this month, met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist the list of candidates for the selectors' posts.

The panel comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the job while the others who have applied include former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

In the upcoming series, India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I and a three-match T20I series. The T20Is begin on January 3, while the ODIs will be played from January 10. Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20Is as Rohit Sharma is given rest while he will be deputy of Sharma in the ODIs.

