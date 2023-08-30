Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain ruled out of World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ebadot Hossain got injured during the ODI series vs Afghanistan last month

Even as Bangladesh are preparing for their opening game of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, they have been dealt with a huge blow. Their pace bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in India due to knee injury. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup already but will also miss the mega event now as his troubled knee will require an operation.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed the development to Cricbuzz stating that Ebadot will be out of action for around three to four months after the surgery on his knee. "He (Ebadot) will not be available for us in the World Cup. It's a big blow for us as he will require operation for his knee. Following the operation he will certainly take some time for rehabilitation purpose, at least three to four months, so we cannot consider him for World Cup," he said.

Tanzim Sakib has replaced Ebadot in the Asia Cup squad and it remains to be seen if he continues to be in the plan for the World Cup. Coming back to Ebadot's injury, he suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last monh during the ODI series against Afghanistan. Ebadot Hossain has picked up 22 wickets in just 12 ODIs and was considered to be one of the potent fast bowlers for Bangladesh in the World Cup. His absence is a huge blow for them and the same was admitted by their captain Shakib Al Hasan and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha as well.

"It is very sad that Ebadot is not with us because he was an important part of our team and taking that into consideration it is quite disappointing," Shakib had said in the press conference before leaving for the Asia Cup. "Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series. So, it's a big loss, and to replace him straight away it's a hard task," Hathurusingha had said.

