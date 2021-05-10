Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan player to achieve unique captaincy feat, joins MS Dhoni in elusive list

Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday became the first from his nation to achieve a unique feat following Pakistan's win against Zimbabwe in Harare in the second Test by an innings and 147 runs and subsequently sweep the series 2-0.

Babar became the first Pakistan cricketer to lead his country to four consecutive Test wins at the start of his captaincy career. His first two wins came against South Africa on home soil, followed by the 2-0 sweep against Zimbabwe.

Overall, eight Test captains have won their first four games in charge of their side. Babar, however, is only the second captain this century along with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (2008) to boast such a record. Others include Ali Bacher (1970), Brian Close (1967), Percy Chapman (1928), Warwick Armstrong (1921), Lord Hawke (1899), WG Grace (1890).

Pakistan needed just five overs to break Zimbabwe's last-wicket resistance. Shaheen Afridi made the breakthrough, dismissing Luke Jongwe to complete his five-wicket haul.

"The partnership between Abid Ali and Azhar was crucial. In the end, it was an outstanding performance from Nauman too. The way Abid showed character was good to see, he's worked really hard. It's a good sign to see the openers performing. Also, the confidence of our batsmen will be high and we have an important series in West Indies coming up as well," Babar said in the post-match presentation.