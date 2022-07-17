Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian to score 10,000 runs after legendary innings vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam in action vs Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam reinforced his legend as the 27-year-old hit a brilliant century in the first Test against Sri Lanka. This is his seventh Test century and the first on Sri Lankan soil.

Babar played a crucial inning and ended with a magnificent 119 runs off 244 balls. He was the highest run scorer for his team and hit 11 fours and two sixes.

Babar became the fastest Asian cricketer to complete 10000 runs in international cricket and left behind Virat Kohli in the process. While Virat had achieved the feat in 232 innings, Babar did the same in 228 innings.

Fastest Asian to score 10000 runs in International Cricket

Babar Azam: 228 innings

Virat Kohli: 232 innings

Sunil Gavaskar: 243 innings

Javed Miandad: 248 innings

Sourav Ganguly: 253 innings

The Pakistani captain even surpassed his own country's Javed Miandad as he took 248 innings to achieve this figure.

Fastest 10000 international runs for Pakistan

Babar Azam: 228 innings

Javed Miandad: 248 innings

Saeed Anwar: 255 innings

Mohammad Yousuf: 261 innings

Inzamam-ul-Haq: 281 innings

As far as Babar's career is concerned, he has played 204 matches in his seven-year international career, and scored 10098 runs, with 25 centuries and 66 half-centuries against his name.

Babar across formats

4442 runs in ODIs

2970 in T20s

2686 runs in Tests

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan bundled out for 218, and at the end of day 2, Sri Lanka led by 40 runs.