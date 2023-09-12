Babar Azam beats Shadab Khan, Shai Hope to claim ICC Player of the Month award for record times

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam vs India in Asia Cup 2023 on Sep 10, 2023

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam won the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2023 after impressive knocks in ODIs. He beat his teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies ODI team captain Shai Hope to win this award for the record third time. Only Harry Brook and Shakib Al Hasan have won this award twice so Babar's success for the third time highlights his consistency across formats.

Babar scored two back-to-back fifties against Afghanistan in Pakistan's last bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. He carried that form to Asia Cup 2023, where he smashed 151 runs against Nepal on August 30 to end the month on a high note. His century and two fifties were enough to beat in-form Shadab and Hope for the ICC's monthly award.

Pakistani skipper won this award in March 2021 and April 2022 Babar revealed his excitement to win the men's award again and said he and Pakistan are looking to carry the good form in Asia Cup 2023.

"I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023," Babar said. "The past month has been extraordinary for my team and me as we have put in some terrific performances. With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore. That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy.

"I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner. My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans."

Meanwhile, Ireland pacer Arlene Kelly won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 2023. She beat Netherlands Iris Zwilling and Malaysia all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim to win the award for the first time. She was sensational against Netherlands in the three-match T20I series in August where she clinched 10 wickets in just three innings to outclass everyone for the ICC award.

