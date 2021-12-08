Australia vs England Live Score 1st Ashes Test Day 1: England win toss; opt to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian skipper Pat Cummins along with his England counterpart Joe Root ahead of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 1 The Ashes 2021-22 Latest Updates: Toss at 5:00 AM

The conditions look ideal for Australian pacers to exploit on the opening day as their a thick covering of grass all over the pitch with expected moisture underneath. The wicket might be a bit slow on the first day but the pace will pick up gradually. Also some overcast conditions as well with rain expected later on.

5.00 AM England have opted to bat first after winning the toss.

England (Playing XI) Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Australia (Playing XI) David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Preview

Australia vs England, 1st Test: Ashes could revolve around contest between Cummins and Root

One particular contest between bat and ball could shape this Ashes series.

Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

“A bowling captain for Australia and a batting captain for England — two captains going toe to toe will be great,” England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said on the eve of the first test.

Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will miss the first Test starting Wednesday at the Gabba.

Buttler said the senior players in the team were ready to step up to support Root, and the return of inspirational all-rounder Ben Stokes would also help.

“We know he’s our best player, we want to support him, help him, share that load,” Buttler said of Root "He’s been in incredible form. He comes here determined to continue that. It’s a massive series for him.”

Australia XI for first Ashes Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England 12-man squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood