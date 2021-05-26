Image Source : GETTY Australia to play two more T20Is in Bangladesh to warm up for ICC T20 World Cup

Australia cricket team will tour Bangladesh in August for first-ever T20I bilateral series between the two nations, playing five matches instead of three as agreed upon previously.

This will be only the fourth time ever that Australia will tour Bangladesh following tours in 2005-06, 2011 and 2017.

The Aussies will reach Bangladesh immediately after completing their limited-overs cricket tour of the West Indies on July 24. They will play five T20 Internationals and three ODIs in the Caribbean.

After Australia, New Zealand will tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20 International series.

The trips by Australia and New Zealand to Bangladesh assume significance since they are considered preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in October-November in India or possibly UAE.

"As you may have known, Australia have agreed to increase their T20I series from three to five matches," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told his country's media.

"It will be held over eight or nine days. We are trying to be well prepared for the World Cup T20," he added.

Australia were supposed to travel to Bangladesh for Test matches last year but the trip was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.