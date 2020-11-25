AUS v IND | Jasprit Bumrah turns mentor for youngster Kartik Tyagi - See pictures

Image Source : BCCI Jasprit Bumrah could be seen giving suggestions to Kartik Tyagi in a series of pictures posted by the BCCI.

Team India is in its final day of quarantine in Australia as the side prepares for the upcoming tour Down Under. The tour begins on November 27 when the sides clash in the first of three-match ODI series in Sydney.

On Wednesday, BCCI shared a picture of the side's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah with youngster Kartik Tyagi. The 26-year-old pacer could be seen giving suggestions to the young pacer.

Posting a series of pictures, BCCI wrote, "When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk."

Kartik Tyagi has traveled with the Indian team as a net bowler on the tour to Australia. The bowler was selected for the tour as a net bowler on the back of impressive performances in the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The Indian pace attack in the ODI series includes Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. T Natarajan, who rose to fame in IPL 2020 for consistent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was rewarded with a place in the T20I squad. Deepak Chahar has also included in the T20I squad for the Australia series.

Team India left for Australia on November 11, a day after the final of IPL 2020.