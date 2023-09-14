Asian Games 2023 cricket: Team list, schedule, squads and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India are playing in Asian Games cricket event for the first time

The 19th Asian Games are set to commence from September 23 while some of the sports events will be getting underway from September 19. Women's cricket event is scheduled to start from September 19. BCCI has sent its Men's and Women's team for the first time in the Asian Games. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the Men's team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women's team.

Notably, the top four teams according to the rankings have directly qualified for the quarterfinal. Accordingly, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have made it to the knockouts in Men's and Women's event both. Team India's Women's team will start their campaign on September 21 and as far as the Men's team is concerned, they will play their opening game of the tournament on October 3.

While there is a lot of anticipation around the India vs Pakistan final in the ongoing Asia Cup, there is every possibility of the arch-rivals clashing in the Gold medal match of the Asian Games. Here are more details around schedule, venue of Men's and Women's cricket event in Asian Games 2023:

When will cricket event start in Asian Games 2023?

Women's cricket event will start from September 19 while Men's cricket event is scheduled to get underway from September 7.

When is the Gold Medal match of cricket event in Asian Games 2023?

The final of Women's cricket in Asian Games is scheduled on September 25. The Men's cricket event Gold medal match is on October 7.

When will India play their first match of Asian Games 2023?

India Women will start their campaign on September 21 while the Men's will take the field for the first time on October 3.

What is the venue for the cricket event in Asian Games 2023?

Pingfend cricket field will host all the matches of the cricket event.

Women's Cricket Schedule in Asian Games 2023:

1. Indonesia vs Mongolia (Group A), Tuesday, September 19, Pingfeng Cricket Field

2. Hong Kong vs Malaysia (Group B), Tuesday, September 19, Pingfeng Cricket Field

3. Loser 1st Match vs Loser 2nd Match (Qualifier), Wednesday, September 20, Pingfeng Cricket Field

4. India vs TBC (QF 1), Thursday, September 21, , Pingfeng Cricket Field

5. Pakistan vs TBC (QF 2), Thursday, September 21, Pingfeng Cricket Field

6. Sri Lanka vs TBC (QF 3), Friday, September 22 , Pingfeng Cricket Field

7. Bangladesh vs TBC (QF 4), Friday, September 22, Pingfeng Cricket Field

8. Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 (Semi-final 1), Sunday, September 24, Pingfeng Cricket Field

9. Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 (Semi-final 1), Sunday, September 24, Pingfeng Cricket Field

10. Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 1 (3rd Rank game), Monday, September 25, Pingfeng Cricket Field

11. Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 1 (Final), Monday, September 25, Pingfeng Cricket Field

Men's Cricket Schedule in Asian Games 2023:

1. Nepal vs Mongolia (Group A), Wednesday, September 27, Pingfeng Cricket Field

2. Japan vs Cambodia (Group B), Wednesday, September 28, Pingfeng Cricket Field

3. Malaysia vs Singapore (Group C), Thursday, September 28, Pingfeng Cricket Field

4. Mongolia vs Maldvies (Group A), Thursday, September 28, Pingfeng Cricket Field

5. Cambodia vs Hong Kong (Group B), Friday, September 29, Pingfeng Cricket Field

6. Singapore vs Thailand (Group C), Friday, September 29, Pingfeng Cricket Field

7. Maldives vs Nepal (Group A), Sunday, October 1, Pingfeng Cricket Field

8. Hong Kong vs Japan (Group B), Sunday, October 1, Pingfeng Cricket Field

9. Thailand vs Malaysia (Group C), Monday, October 2, Pingfeng Cricket Field

10. India vs TBC (QF 1), Tuesday, October 3, Pingfeng Cricket Field

11. Pakistan vs TBC (QF 2), Tuesday, October 3, Pingfeng Cricket Field

12. Sri Lanka vs TBC (QF 3), Wednesday, October 4, Pingfeng Cricket Field

13. Bangladesh vs TBC (QF 4), Wednesday, October 4, Pingfeng Cricket Field

14. Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 (1st Semi-final), Friday, October 6, Pingfeng Cricket Field

15. Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 (2nd Semi-final), Friday, October 6, Pingfeng Cricket Field

16. Loser SF 1st vs Loser SF 2nd (3rd/4th), Saturday, October 7, Pingfeng Cricket Field

17. Final (TBC vs TBC), Saturday, October 7, Pingfeng Cricket Field

India squad for Men's and Women's cricket event in Asian Games 2023

India Women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

India Men's squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Where to watch live telecast and streaming of Asian Games 2023 cricket event in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast cricket matches of Asian Games 2023 live in India. Live Streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

