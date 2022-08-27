Asia Cup 2022: Watch Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja annihilate bowlers ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SHARED BY BCCI (SCREEN GRAB) Rishabh Pant in action.

India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in what is being touted as one of the most exciting battles in world cricket in a recent while. The backdrop to normal India vs Pakistan matches has changed. Most of the time, in recent memory, Pakistan were always considered to be the underdog.

But, the last encounter between the two Asian giants changed that perspective after the Babar Azam-led side bashed India to win the match by whooping 10 wickets.

The men in blue would like to stage a grand comeback and come hard at Pakistan, and by the looks of it, the preparations are in full swing. BCCI took to Twitter and shared a video of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Be it spinners or the pacers, Pant and Jadeja can be seen dispatching almost every ball for a maximum. Jadeja also played a helicopter shot while Pant could be seen playing his trademark flick shot for a six. Most of the time though, both batters smashed the ball straight down the ground.

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, both Kohli and Rohit can be seen smashing bowlers left, right and centre during the practice session. One of the highlights of the video is the way Kohli is seen playing the cover drive in the way only he can.

Rohit, on the other hand, can be seen using brute force to pull and hit bowlers straight over their head.

India and Pakistan are set to meet on August 28.

