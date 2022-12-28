Ashwin leaves behind Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to score more runs in 2022 Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin, Kohli and KL Rahul

Ravichandran Ashwin who recently played a match-winning knock and guided India to clinch the series victory against Bangladesh has been brilliant with both bat and ball during the year 2022 in Test matches. Interestingly, his batting records for the year are better than India's star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Even the number of sixes hit by Ashwin is more than the total sixes hit by Rahul and Kohli together.

In the second Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin along with Shreyas Iyer led India to a three-wicket win from an improbable situation. His 42 not out came after a six-wicket haul, making him the player of the match.

In the year 2022, Ashwin scored 270 runs including 27 boundaries and three sixes in 10 Test innings. He has smashed two half-centuries and has an average of 30 runs. He registered the highest score of 61 runs.

On the other hand, former skipper Virat Kohli has scored five runs lesser than Ashwin in the 11 innings played. He managed to score only one half-century and his average is also less than that of Ashwin's which is 26.50. Kohli hit just one six in all the Tests played during 2022 and smashed 33 boundaries. He registered the highest score of 79.

When it comes to India opener KL Rahul, he is behind by a huge margin in terms of the Test runs scored during 2022. He played eight innings and scored just 137 runs including one fifty which remained his highest score of the season for Tests. He didn't hit a single six and smashed 20 boundaries. Rahul has an average of 17.12 runs.

In his career, Ashwin has scalped 449 wickets in 88 Tests. He has also taken 151 ODI and 72 T20 International scalps.

Ashwin's batting and bowling performance in the previous five Test innings:

IND vs BAN: 42 runs, 2 wickets (22nd December 2022)

IND vs BAN: 12 runs, 4 wickets (22nd December 2022)

IND vs BAN: Did not bat, 1 wicket (14th December 2022)

IND vs BAN: 58 runs, No wicket (14th December 2022)

IND vs SL: 13 runs, 4 wickets (12th March 2022

