Ashwin equals legendary Anil Kumble's record to top this unique list, know details

Ravichandran Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia's first Test which ended with India's win with an innings and 132 runs. Ashwin finished with figures of 8 for 79, with a five-wicket haul in Australia's second innings on the third day on Saturday. With his five-for, Ashwin equaled legendary player Anil Kumble's record for most five-wicket hauls in Tests on home soil for India.

Ashwin became the joint-highest with Kumble to take 25 five-fors at home. The only two players who have registered more five-wicket hauls on home ground are Muthiah Muralidaran with 45 five-fors and Rangana Herath with 26 five-wicket hauls for Sri Lanka.

"The wicket was very slow. I have been saying this all through the Test. Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off at short leg or silly point. You need to get the batsman driving on this wicket," Ashwin said after the match.

"So I thought giving them (Australia batters) one of two balls to drive, induce them into shots and probably induce the other half of the bat as well."

. Ashwin is just three wickets away from completing his 100 Test wickets. Let's look at his performance against Australia in the Tests:

Matches played: 19

Total runs: 480

Highest Score: 62

Total wickets: 97

BBI: 7/103

The senior player lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"To say (that I got) massive help from Jadu will be an understatement.

He has been in phenomenal form. In the last three years, the way he has batted and bowled, we don't need to talk about how well he moves on the field and how much addition he has been to the team, he has just been a fantastic cricketer.

"I am so thankful that I got a bowling partner like him. Axar is also no ordinary bowler either, so we have a very good set of spinners and we all can also bat," said Ashwin.

Asked if he volunteered to come out at number three, Ashwin said, "It has been going on for a while. I really struggle to cope sitting inside and watching the guys bat in the middle. Sometimes it is too nervous for me these days.

"I have been asking for an opportunity to go out and bat early on. There was an opportunity (in this Test). It presented itself. My friend Pujara just let me go as a night watchman with 20 minutes to go (on the first day) and I gladly took the opportunity.

"I really look forward to going out and bat. I just feel that I am getting into good position. If and when I get an opportunity, I am always ready.

And knowing Puji (Pujara), I think it is going to happen (in the future)."

Speaking about the upcoming Test matches, Ashwin said Australia would look to bounce back in the series.

"I think they (Australia) will introspect and come out with different plans in the next game. I have experimented a lot over the years but I have also learnt to stay in the moment and stay then and it is also important.

"You just keep trying and plan. So, I expect Australia to come back hard and strong. They are a world-class side, we all know that."

