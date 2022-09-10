Thank you to everyone who stood up for Arshdeep Singh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Huge support poured in for Arshdeep Singh after he dropped catch vs Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh is undoubtedly the next big thing in Indian cricket. He is someone who'll lead India's pace attack for years to come, and it is heartening to see him finally get the recognition he deserves.

He was putting in some consistent performances in the IPL for some years now, and when Umran Malik was selected ahead of him for the Ireland series, it came as a strong surprise. Nonetheless, as Thanos would say, he was inevitable. Arsdheep Singh finally made his T20I debut against England on July 7. Fast forward to September 2022, Arshdeep Singh nearly defended seven runs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice.

But all this while, a dropped catch against Pakistan threatened to overtake everything that he built in his short career so far. The fans, or so they call themselves, subjected the mere 23-year-old to so much hate, trolls, abuses and abuses that it quickly crossed the limits of what was acceptable, rather it went far and beyond that.

But, there was a difference. The trolls tried to do what they do - but this time India, or rather the whole cricketing fraternity, stood strongly with Arshdeep. Everyone from the commentators to cricketers extended their support to him.

It has happened many times in the past. When the players are at their peak, they are raised to a level never seen before. In the process, they accomplish legendary status. But the moment they fall, and they all do, they are pulled down, abused, and trolled to an extent - that even their families aren't spared.

Consider Riyan Parag's case for a moment. He is just a 20-year-old trying to find his place in the humongous world of Indian cricket. Some bad IPL performances, a few on-field interactions, and the kid got trolled like there's no tomorrow. Memes were made, and his career was labelled finished.

Speedster Umran Malik too was subjected to a lot of abuses and trolls after he went for runs. But this doesn't stop. Anushka Sharma, a successful Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife is often dragged and blamed for her husband's on-field performances.

Nonetheless, it was heartening to see the entire cricketing fraternity, and fans, in general, to take a stand for Arshdeep Singh when he was down and out.

