Putting spotlight on Arshdeep Singh: The next big thing in Indian cricket

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Singh has played 11 matches this season and has bowled at an economy of 7.79

Arshdeep Singh is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Over after over, game after game, and week after week, Arshdeep has done his job with utter perfection.

You may not hear a lot about him. He is not as fast as Umran Malik or part of team like Prasidh Krishna, who are continuously putting in great performances.

He has done his job time and again. But Punjab losing hasn't allowed the focus to be on him. Let's put the spotlight on him.

Consider this, In Saturday's game, Rajasthan Royals needed 11 runs off 12 deliveries. With Heymyer and Padikkal at the crease, the game had no business going till the last over.

Arshdeep Singh came in to bowl the most important over of the game, nailed 4 perfect yorkers, sent Padikkal back, and gave away just three runs. He made a match out of something that wasn't even there.

If Punjab had won the game, Singh's penultimate over would have been all over our channels and social media. But since RR won the match, no one is talking about it.

Take the game against Chennai Super Kings for example. If it wasn't for Arshdeep Singh's brilliant 17th over, Punjab Kings, in all probability, would have lost the match.

Here is what happened.

Chasing 188, CSK's Ambati Rayudu was hitting the ball brilliantly. In short, he was putting on an exhibition. Sandeep Sharma came to bowl the 16th over, and Rayudu hit him for 23 runs.

With four overs left in the game, CSK needing just 46 to win, and Rayudu still at the crease, no one would have given Punjab a chance.

But there he was again. In a match where every bowler was being smacked by Rayudu, Arshdeep came in, bowled a brilliant over, gave away just six runs against a red-hot Rayudu, and took the steam out of CSK's chase.

No one really talked about that over, but it was the one that changed the game, and gave Punjab the upper hand.

He bowls at the start, during the middle overs and at the death. Arshdeep Singh is here to stay, and is the next big thing in Indian cricket.