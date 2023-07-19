Andy Flower in talks with two IPL franchises; after Lucknow, SRH too looking for new head coach: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/BCCI Andy Flower whose term as Lucknow Super Giants coach ended is in talks with two IPL teams

The support staff market in the cricketing fraternity is in high demand with several IPL franchises on the hunt for a new coach ahead of the 2024 edition. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gained from the early mover advantage and selected Justin Langer as their head coach after the two-year stint of Andy Flower came to an end. While Flower is in talks with two teams, other franchises such as Rajasthan Royals and Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad are also looking for a change as far as the top position in the support staff is concerned.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Flower is in talks with the role potentially with the Rajasthan Royals. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will stay with the franchise as Director of Cricket but not in the dual role as was in the last two years as the Men in Pink are looking to get a different and additional leadership following their 6th place finish in IPL 2023.

Flower, who was previously with the Punjab Kings has an impressive resume as head coach in franchise cricket globetrotting. Flower won title with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League in 2021, Gulf Giants in the inaugural International League T20 and the Trent Rockets in the second edition of The Hundred last year. Under him, LSG qualified for the playoffs in both seasons.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who finished last in the 10-team tournament are on the lookout for the new coach as well. The report stated that Brian Lara, who was the batting coach of the franchise in IPL 2022 and the head coach in the 16th edition is likely to part ways as the Sunrisers are not particularly happy with his coaching style.

Another franchise, which could see a revamp in the support staff is Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to renew the contracts of Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar. The duo joined the three-time finalists in IPL 2019 and the franchise qualified for the playoffs for three years in a row before failing to qualify in 2023. Hesson's contract will be till August 2023 while Bangar is with RCB till December 2023.

Latest Cricket News