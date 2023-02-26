Amid biopic rumours, Ranbir Kapoor meets former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly and Ranbir Kapoor in a frame

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor went to Kolkata to promote his upcoming film and met former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The two were seen at the Eden Gardens stadium as they posed for the cameras and played cricket.

Notably, there are rumours that Ranbir will essay the role of Ganguly in a biopic to be made on the iconic Indian star. The move is however yet to be confirmed. However, rumours say that Ganguly has confirmed that he is working on the script of the movie and is writing the script himself. In the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, the two can be seen at the Eden Gardens stadium and also playing cricket on the field.

Ranbir is set to feature in the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. The two were seen wearing similar T-shirts to Ranbir's movie name. Ranbir donned a black T-shirt which displayed the text "Ranbir's Makkar XI", while Ganguly donned a white T-shirt, which read, "Dada's Jhoothe".

The movie will be out in the cinemas from 8th March onwards. This will be his first appearance with co-star Shraddha Kapoor as the audience wait to watch the two playing the lead roles.

