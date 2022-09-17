There shouldn't be statements about trying out things: Jadeja reflects on Rohit, Dravid's approach

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Team India entered the Asia Cup looking for answers for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja's injury opened a whole new can of questions, and the team was found chopping and changing their playing 11 to find a perfect combination.

Now Ajay Jadeja, in conversation with CricBuzz, said that it is important to avoid constant chopping and changing while adding that both captain and coach need to have coordination in front of the press.

"If you keep chopping and changing every now and then, the confusion will be there, which is quite an old thing with Indian cricket. There will be coordination between the captain and coach, but it's important to have that even in front of the press."

He went on to say that the internal conversations between the team should be strong and that sometimes it is important to say certain things in a conference.

"It isn't as if we weren't the captain or we didn't do press conferences. Sometimes, you have to say certain things in a press conference because they might be important. But your team knows why exactly it was said. Your internal conversations with the team should be strong, and there should be no need to justify those things in front of the press."

He ended by saying that wins and losses are part of the game and there shouldn't be any confusion regarding team combinations.

"Wins and losses are part of the game, but there shouldn't be any confusion over team combinations. There shouldn't be statements about trying out things. You need to understand that these are players, and they have families. In front of the media, both captains and coaches should be consistent with their statements. You can debate as much as you want in the dressing room."

As far as the team is concerned, India bowed out of Asia Cup by losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They will next be seen in action against Australia and South Africa in a 3-match T20 series before the World Cup down-under.

