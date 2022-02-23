Afghanistan appoint 29-year-old Noor-ul-Haq Malekzai as chief selector

Follow us on Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of Noor Ul-Haq Malikzai.

Noor-ul-Haq Malekzai, who played only two One Day Internationals for the Afghanistan cricket team, has been appointed as the Chief Selector by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Malekzai was a temporary selector for the last three months for the Afghanistan cricket team but now the board has made him a permanent selector.

After appointing the 29-year-old former cricketer as the chief selector, ACB said, "Noor-ul-Haq has done a good job in the last three months. He also picked a good team for the Under-19 Asia Cup and the World Cup. Best wishes to Noor ul Haq for the future.

The batter has played only two ODIs with both being played when he is 17. His first international match was on 17 August 2010 while the last ODI was played on 11 October 2010.

Apart from this, he has played 18 First Class, 13 List A and 8 T20 matches.

Malekzai has recently selected the team for the T20 series against Bangladesh in which he showed the way out to 6 big players. Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hasan and Hashmatullah Shahidi have not been found for the T20 series. At the same time, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani are out in ODIs.

Australia's Stuart Law has been appointed interim coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. However, the board has started the process of choosing a permanent coach for the team. Law has been given this responsibility for the tour of Bangladesh.