Will be fine if team decides Rishabh Pant will play as I want India to win: Wriddhiman Saha

Image Source : AP IMAGE File image of Wriddhiman Saha

There was a lot of talk surrounding the replacement of Wriddhiman Saha in India's Test lineup with the young Rishabh Pant for the two-match Test series in New Zealand despite his impressive performance at home last year. However, the veteran remains unfazed over the team's decision as he wants the team to win.

Wriddhiman had made his return in October 2019 after almost a year, owing to his recovery from a shoulder injury. He was impressive in the Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh at home, earning accolades from all over for his wicketkeeping techniques. Yet, in the series in New Zealand, Wriddhiman was left out of the playing XI.

Following Bengal's Ranji Trophy final loss to Saurashtra, where the veteran keeper scored a gritty 64, Wriddhiman opened up on the snub.

Talking to Sportstar, he said, "I haven’t been informed anything personally yet (if he would keep only in India and Pant will be preferred overseas). But I keep the team in front and individual choices later. If the team decides Rishabh will play, I will be fine with it as I want the team to win."

Wriddhiman added, "Normally, every player gets to know the squad before the match when the batting order is decided. I got to know after going there. It is not tough because you are still part of the team. You have to go by team management decision based on the conditions but yes, inside, you feel that hopefully, you will play since you played the last Test series."

The decision of dropping Wriddhiman from the playing XI was also criticised by former selectpor Sandeep Patil.