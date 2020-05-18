Image Source : BCCI.TV It's my responsibility to be at my best, not a favour to anyone: Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli opened up on his obsession with fitness and said he is just being respectful of the opportunities and not doing anyone a favour. Kohli is often considered as one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket and many Indian players have claimed in past that it was him who brought the fitness revolution in Team India.

In an Instagram Live session with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday, Kohli revealed his body is of such type that he needs to follow things strictly.

"I am doing the basic requirement that my job asks me to do," Kohli told Chhetri. "People keep saying that he is doing this and that but I am like, I am doing what my job requires me to do. And for me to be the best version of myself, I have to do what I am doing. My hard work could be twice and thrice more than someone else because my body is of such type, where I need to follow things strictly. I think I am being respectful of the opportunities, that I have in life. I am not doing anyone a favour. I am literally living up to responsibility and giving my best every time that I go on the field," he added.

Kohli further said that he can not sleep if he does not give his 100 per cent on the field.

"If I can not give my 100 per cent, every time that I go on the field, I am not being honest with the sport and If I am dishonest to the sport, I cannot sleep at night. It is as simple as that. That is why I will be like manic. People are coming to watch me on the field. It is my responsibility to be at my best, not a favour to you."

Chhetri was full of praise for his fitness regime while recalling their first meeting following a charity football game. It was then that Kohli talked about Basu and the changes he brought in, in his workout routines and diet as well, the results of which were quick.

