Virat Kohli changes Twitter DP to Maharashtra Police logo to laud their efforts amid Covid-19 lockdown

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday changed his Twitter display picture to the logo of Maharashtra Police in a bid to laud their efforts for the fight against the coronavirus. Not just Kohli, earlier this day many notable personalities changed their Twitter DP to the logo notably Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, veteran Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, among many others.

"Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour," tweeted Kohli.

"Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour," tweeted Zaheer.

Earlier, during the first phase of the lockdown across India, Kohli had taken to Twitter to share a video prasing and thanking them for their efforts of Delhi Police during the period.

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation has been helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli says in his video message.

"I want to acknowledge efforts of Delhi Police, who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty, but have also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So well done and keep putting in the same effort," he concludes by saying.

