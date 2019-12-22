Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
Melbourne Published on: December 22, 2019 16:21 IST
Tom Blundell to open for New Zealand in Boxing Day Test against Australia
Tom Blundell is all set to open for New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after replacing Jeet Raval at the top of the Kiwi batting order.

The visitors tried out Blundell at the top in their practise game against Victoria XI ahead of the Test and the 29-year-old didn't disappoint as he slammed an unbeaten half-century.

After being confirmed a place in New Zealand's playing XI, Blundell said: "I feel like I can do a good job wherever. This game I've been given the opportunity to open, so I'm really looking forward to Boxing Day."

In 93 first-class innings, Blundell never played as an opener, however, he seemed confident for the new role.

"I'll probably try to still bat the same. It's just the first 30 balls I'll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully, I can bat a bit more positively," Blundell was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

After winning the first Test in Perth by 296 runs, the hosts currently lead the three-match rubber 1-0.

