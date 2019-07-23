Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Test Match kits get a makeover, Ashes to kickstart jerseys with names and numbers on back

The Ashes will see the end of a long tradition of test match jerseys devoid of player's names and numbers on the back.

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2019
The Ashes will see the end of a long tradition of test match jerseys devoid of player's names and numbers on the back.

Breaking years of cricketing traditions, the Ashes will see the players lining up with names and numbers on the back of the jersey. The series between England and Australia will begin on August 1.

Test jerseys had normally been bare on the back till now, with player's name omitted altogether. 

As England prepare to face Ireland in the latter's first-ever test match, English test captain Joe Root sported the new jersey.

As with all the new ideas, the jersey met with significant backlash on Twitter, with many criticizing the 'modernisation' of cricket.

England will host Ireland at Lord's, which will be followed by the Ashes series. The Ashes will also kickstart the World Test Championships. 

