Test Match kits get a makeover, Ashes to kickstart jerseys with names and numbers on back

Image Source : TWITTER The Ashes will see the end of a long tradition of test match jerseys devoid of player's names and numbers on the back.

Breaking years of cricketing traditions, the Ashes will see the players lining up with names and numbers on the back of the jersey. The series between England and Australia will begin on August 1.

Test jerseys had normally been bare on the back till now, with player's name omitted altogether.

As England prepare to face Ireland in the latter's first-ever test match, English test captain Joe Root sported the new jersey.

The future of Test cricket. Name and numbers on the back of shirts. This is a great move by the game. To be worn for the first time during the Ashes. #cricket #Ashes #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/lm42ZWxNbw — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) July 22, 2019

As with all the new ideas, the jersey met with significant backlash on Twitter, with many criticizing the 'modernisation' of cricket.

Beyond ugly. — Andrew Faulkner (@AndrewFaulkner9) July 23, 2019

What about their insta handles? — not Trevor Quirk (@CricketMemro) July 22, 2019

Prefer the full white and not this one. No need to copy football. — Debjyoti Sanyal (@debjyotisanyal) July 23, 2019

England will host Ireland at Lord's, which will be followed by the Ashes series. The Ashes will also kickstart the World Test Championships.