'Steve Waugh easily the most selfish cricketer I ever played with': Shane Warne

Shane Warne is known for his outspoken character as he never shies away from speaking his mind. On Friday, he took to Twitter to call his former Australian captain Steve Waugh "easily the most selfish cricketer" who he ever played with.

The former Australian leg-spinner's reaction came for a stat which said that Waugh was involved in the most run-outs in Test history (104), and that he has run his partner out on the most number of occasions (73).

Warne wrote, "For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... (sic.)"

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... https://t.co/QMigV788L7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

Shane Warne and Steve Waugh have been teammates for a large part of their careers with the Australian side. However, their relationship suffered when Waugh dropped Warne ahead of a Test tour to the West Indies in 1999. The Aussie former leg-spinner has since been vocal in criticism of Waugh on a number of occasions.

He also called Waugh 'selfish' in his 2018 autobiography. ""Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50," he had said in the book.

Earlier, Shane Warne, like many other former cricketers, reflected on his career. For Warne, his career off-the-field was as dynamic as the one inside it. He faced many controversies during his playing career and he acknowledged that he 'let his family down'.

"I'm not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that's what I'm proud of today," Warne had said.

"Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children ... but that's something I have to live with."

