Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Steve Smith 'can't wait' to play again in Australia

Steve Smith 'can't wait' to play again in Australia

Smith said that there could be more continuity in the team with the T20 World Cup approaching.

IANS IANS
Sydney Published on: October 26, 2019 18:13 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Steve Smith 'can't wait' to play again in Australia

Star batsman Steve Smith will take the field for the first time at home in an Australian jersey since the end of his one year ban when Australia face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series starting Sunday.

It will also be the first time in three years that Smith will be playing a T20 internationals for Australia.

"It should be good, I can't wait to play. It's a great honour to be back playing here in Australia, I'm excited," Smith was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Smith is widely considered the best batsman in the world in Test cricket and he justified the tag by smashing a whopping 774 runs in the Ashes in August-September. However, he has had frugal returns in his T20 career for Australia, scoring just 431 runs in 30 matches at 21.55.

Smith, however, said that there could be more continuity in the team with the T20 World Cup approaching.

"I'm sure with the World Cup in a year's time, there's an opportunity to have that continuity. I think we've seen over the years that the T20 format is one where guys are rested a lot. That will probably change leading to the World Cup.

"I think it's a great opportunity for 14 guys who have been picked here to have that continuity and try to perform together and work towards hopefully being part of a World Cup. It starts here this summer. We've got six games straight," Smith said.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySharing dressing room with Kohli and De Villiers a big thing: Dube Next StoryFor Virat Kohli, his dad is his real life super hero  