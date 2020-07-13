Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar wish Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, as well as the side's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, sent wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek after they tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Both the actors announced on their official Twitter profiles that they contracted coronavirus and are currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Afridi took to Twitter to wish the father-son duo. "Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon," wrote the former all-rounder.
Afridi was one of the many members of the Pakistan cricket fraternity -- including ten of the current side's members -- who contracted the virus. The former Pakistan captain recovered from COVID-19 last month.
Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2020
Akhtar, meanwhile, quoted Amitabh Bachchan's tweet in which he confirmed that he contracted COVID-19. "Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery," wrote Akhtar.
Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020
On Sunday, it was further confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan's wife and renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also contracted COVID-19. Both are undergoing self-isolation at home. Jaya Bachchan tested negative.
The state authorities sanitised the Bachchans' residence 'Jalsa' and declared it as a containment zone on Sunday.
T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020
I put my hands together and say ..🙏
Thank you for your eternal love and affection ..
Last night, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the fans for their well-wishes and prayers as the family goes through a tough time. "T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Folded hands Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.