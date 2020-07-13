Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar wish Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to wish legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, as well as the side's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, sent wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek after they tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Both the actors announced on their official Twitter profiles that they contracted coronavirus and are currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Afridi took to Twitter to wish the father-son duo. "Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon," wrote the former all-rounder.

Afridi was one of the many members of the Pakistan cricket fraternity -- including ten of the current side's members -- who contracted the virus. The former Pakistan captain recovered from COVID-19 last month.

Akhtar, meanwhile, quoted Amitabh Bachchan's tweet in which he confirmed that he contracted COVID-19. "Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery," wrote Akhtar.

On Sunday, it was further confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan's wife and renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also contracted COVID-19. Both are undergoing self-isolation at home. Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

The state authorities sanitised the Bachchans' residence 'Jalsa' and declared it as a containment zone on Sunday.

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Last night, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the fans for their well-wishes and prayers as the family goes through a tough time. "T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Folded hands Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.

