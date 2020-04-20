Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar was harder to dislodge than Brian Lara: Jason Gillespie

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie revealed, which player was harder to get out between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. The lanky Aussie pacer formed a formidable pace trio with Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee in the most part of 2000's decade

Gillespie rated Indian batting great Tendulkar alongside West Indies' Lara as the toughest batsman to dismiss in his career.

The former Aussie pacer said, Sachin was a bit harder to dislodge but he wouldn't take you apart like Lara.

"Two different types of players, two equally difficult to get out. I always felt, Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket, but I didn't feel he would take you apart, in quite the same way as Brian.

"I always felt I was in with more of a chance to get Brian out because he was a bit more expansive, with his game. But I found Sachin's defence was very hard to get through," Gillespie said on Cow Corner Chronicles.

Gillespie said he is glad he doesn't have to bowl to them anymore and he feels honoured to play against Sachin and Lara.

"Look two fine players, I am just really glad that I don't have to bowl to them anymore. They were just far too good. It was actually for me personally was quite an honour, for all those names that I just mentioned.

"It's quite an honour for me to be able to sit here and talk to you and say that I bowled against these guys.

"It was a wonderful time to be a cricketer, got to bowl against the best in the world. For me that was very satisfying," added Gillespie.

