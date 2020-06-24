Sachin Tendulkar lookalike Balvir Chand loses job amid pandemic, tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SACHIN-BALVIR LOOKALIKE Sachin Tendulkar and his lookalike Balvir Chand

For years fans have recognised him as the 'other Sachin Tendulkar'. The legendary batsman's lookalike had slowly managed to bag commercials and even movies over the last two decades. But Balvir Chand's life hasn't been the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old, who had been employed as the brand ambassador of a food-chain company in Mumbai, lost his job owing to the pandemic and hence returned home to Punjab earlier this month only to find upon reaching that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They (Goli Vada Pav No 1, Chand’s employers) lost business after the lockdown and let go of a lot of staff. I too was asked to leave; they said they would hire me back when things improve,” Chand was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

He along with his family had tested positive on reaching Sahlon village. And earlier last week, he was asked to leave the isolation ward.

Chand had received fame back in 1999 when former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had invited him to the commentary box during a Test match.

“Later, they took me to Taj hotel to meet Sachin ji. I asked for autographs on six photos I had carried. He was busy signing them when I told him ‘these are my photos, not yours’. He was startled, looked at me and smiled,” recalled Chand.

Since then Chand has featured in various advertisements over the years alongside Sachin, such as MRF, Toshiba, Reynolds and TVS, which the veteran had endorsed. He was also roped in for many election campaigns in which he participated donning the Indian jersey.

“Sachin ji’s face has given me lot of shahurat (fame), not so much daulat (riches). But I can write, compose songs; I will try to use my own talent. Hopefully, jobs will be back and people will find value in my freaky appearance again,” he said on Wednesday

