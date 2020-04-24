Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Special: A look back at Master Blaster's Top 5 ODI innings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today

Despite an equally impressive Test career, Sachin Tendulkar has always been better known for his numbers in the one-day international format. And not just for his career numbers - 18426 runs in 463 matches with 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries - but because Sachin has grown to be acknowledged as the 'God of Cricket' for his valiant knocks under stubborn conditions and against tougher opponents. Hence, on his 47th birthday, we take a look at his top-five ODI innings...

Sachin Tendulkar’s 175 in Hyderabad – The Master turns the clock back (India vs Australia, 5th ODI, 2009)

Riding on Shane Watson's 93, Shaun Marsh's run-a-ball 112 and two other half-century scores, Australia amassed 350 at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium. With an improbable target insight, India began their chase. Sachin remained a key batsman as he brought up his fifty in 47 deliveries and took 34 balls more to reach the triple-figure mark. And it came amid wickets tumbling at regular intervals barring an able assistance from Suresh Raina's 59. Sachin marshalled along, lacing 19 fours and four sixes, to score 175 runs and took India close to realising a memorable win. But it was Aussies who took home the victory. Sachin departed with India requiring 18 more, yet they fell three runs short of the target. Noted Hindi journalist Prabhash Joshi suffered a massive heart attack while watching the ODI. India lost the ODI as well as Prabhash Joshi but Tendulkar's 175 went down in cricketing history as one of the best ever ODI tons.

Sachin Tendulkar's Desert Storm (143 against Australia in Sharjah, 1998)

Another of Sachin's mastery in a chase, which also had ended in a defeat for India. But was this knock in Sharjah on April 22, 1998, is an epitome of true individual brilliance. Australia finished with 284/7 following an 81 from Mark Waugh and a century from Michael Bevan. India got off to a promising start followed by a 50-plus stand for the second wicket before the middle-order began to collapse leaving Sachin to wage a lone war against likes of Damien Fleming, Michel Kasprowicz, Steve Waugh and spinner Shane Warne. Lack of assistance from the other end left India 26 run short of the target, but Sachin's astounding effort in the run chase helped India reach the final, pipping New Zealand only by NRR.

Sachin Tendulkar raises ODI cricket’s first double century – 200* off 147 balls (2nd ODI (D/N), South Africa tour of India at Gwalior, Feb 24 2010)

Sachin had player far better innings than the one that Gwalior crowd had witnessed in 2010, but the sheer weightage of the knock makes it naturally find a place in his best five knocks in ODIs. Sachin had done what ODI cricket has never witnessed before. Chasing a massive 401 against South Africa at home, Sachin scored surpassed Saeed Anwar’s 194 (the highest ODI total until then) to score ODI's first double century, off just 147 deliveries.

Sachin Tendulkar 134 against Australia in Sharjah Cup final, 1998

A day after his sensational 143, Sachin scored another century, once again against the same Australian lineup, but this time it ended on a victorious note for India. Sachin celebrated his 25th birthday in style as he scored 134 runs off 131 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes, to help India win by 6 wickets and subsequently the trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar 98 against Pakistan, World Cup 2003

Batting first, Pakistan managed 273/7 with the help of Saeed Anwar's masterclass innings of 101 runs. But the evening belonged to Sachin who made a mockery of Pakistan's bowling attack as he smashed a 75-ball 98 before being denied a worthy century by Shoiab Akhtar. Master Blaster was the man of the tournament.

