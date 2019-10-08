Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Sachin Tendulkar attends 87th Indian Air Force day celebrations

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

Ghaziabad Published on: October 08, 2019 15:21 IST
Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar
Image Source : TWITTER

Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

 

Cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday attended the 87th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindon Air Force Station.

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

The legend retired from the international cricket in 2013 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1994. Sachin is also the first sportsperson to be made the honourary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

