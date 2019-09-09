Rohit Sharma in consideration for opening role in Tests: MSK Prasad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma, who sat out in both the Test matches in the recently-concluded tour to West Indies, may now be considered for an opening role in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma didn't make an appearance in the longest format on the tour to the West Indies. While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal booked on the opening slot, Rohit's usual position in the Indian batting order was occupied by Hanuma Vihari, who performed brilliantly in both the games of the series.

While Vihari has almost sealed the spot, speculations over Rohit Sharma's future in Tests increased significantly. Recently, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit to take the opening role in the whites after the failure of current duo in West Indies.

"I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold," Sourav Ganguly had said.

"After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle order."

And now, it indeed looks likely that the failure of the current opening duo in West Indies may open the window for Rohit Sharma to make a comeback in the Test XI.

In an interview with India Today, chief selector MSK Prasad has revealed that Rohit might be considered for an opening role in the longest format of the game as well.

"As selection committee, we haven't met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it," Prasad said.

He also expressed his worries over Rahul's form.

"KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form," the chief selector added.

Rohit Sharma will take part in the T20I series against South Africa later this month. The Test squad for the three-match series against the Proteas is yet to be announced, however, and it will be interesting to see if the batsman is experimented for an opening role.