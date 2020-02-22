PSL: 'Team Manager' Tariq Wasim entitled to use phone in dugout, says PCB official

Image Source : TWITTER/SHOAIB AKHTAR Controversy stirred during the PSL game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, when a member of the latter side was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had cleared the air over the use of mobile phone in the dugout during the Karachi Kings-Peshawar Zalmi game in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday in Karachi. The PCB said it was a case of confusion as the Karachi Kings' team sheet had failed to name Tariq Wasim as the team manager.

Speaking to IANS on the 'mobile phone' fiasco, the PCB official said: "There was no issue yesterday. Tariq Wasim is the team manager for Karachi Kings and, as such, entitled to use phone in the PMOA as per the anti-corruption code. The little confusion was created after the team sheet had someone else's name as the team manager. The gentleman was actually an assistant manager. This was subsequently clarified and explained to the media who covered yesterday's match. This is no more an issue in the HBL PSL 2020."

Earlier, the ICC had said that it is for the Pakistan board to look into the matter. "It's a domestic match and as such an issue for the PCB," the ICC official told IANS.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many to point out the misconduct. "This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out," the tweet read.

Karachi Kings coach Dean Jones though clarified that Wasi was the CEO and he was only doing his job. "Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern," he tweeted.

As per ICC rules, mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies and the mobiles are expected to be handed over the anti-corruption official accompanying the team before the start of the game.

But sub-article 4.2 of the ICC clarifies that "each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA, provided that it can only be used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter".