Pat Cummins the most complete bowler in world cricket right now: Glenn McGrath

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has named Pat Cummins as the most complete bowler among the current crop. In a 25-question rapid-fire segment with 'ESPNCricinfo', the Aussie great answered on a range of subjects.

He also said that bowlers are generally the 'better blokes' than batsmen.

Asked to name the most complete bowler in world cricket now, McGrath replied: "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by."

Cummins is currently no.1 in ICC Test rankings and occupies the fourth spot in the ODI list.

McGrath was not generally associated with brutal pace, and so, when asked if there was any delivery which was missing from his armoury, he cheekily replied: "the 100miles per hour delivery."

According to him, the bowlers work a lot harder than batsmen.

"Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything," he opined.

He also said that he would never indulge in 'Mankading' the batsman out, even if the situation is as tense as defending two runs in the final of the World Cup..

He also feels that after watching Jim Carrey's performance in 'Dumb and Dumber', he would like the iconic funny-man to play his role if a biopic is ever made on him.

"Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman," are his other choices.

Not known to be an extravagant dresser, McGrath said he nonetheless likes wearing outfits by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Away from cricket, the sporting legends that he has felt privileged to meet include Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.

