Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Team India head coach and support staff to be handed contracts till 2021 World T20

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, were on Friday interviewing the shortlisted candidates at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and it has been learnt that the one selected will be at the helm till the 2021 World T20.

Speaking to IANS, a board functionary confirmed the same and said that even the support staff that will be picked by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad and team will be given an identical contract.

"The head coach will be at the helm of affairs till the 2021 World T20 and after that it will be a process of re-appointment or selection of a new coach as has been the trend in recent years. The support staff will also be handed contracts till the World T20 as continuity is very important considering the big ticket events that are lined up over the next couple of years," the functionary said.

While Ravi Shastri is favourite to retain his position as head coach - the CAC isn't too keen on a foreign face - there are five other candidates who are looking to give him tough competition.

The five other candidates are former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, former Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput.