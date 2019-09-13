MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh puts end to his retirement rumours

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After heavy speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement on September 12, his wife Sakshi Singh took to Twitter to put an end to all rumours.

Amid the speculations over the retirement of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Singh took to Twitter to quash all doubts among the fans.

"It's called rumours," wrote Sakshi.

A flurry of speculations emerged about Dhoni's retirement after skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

Kohli captioned the picture as, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Chief Selector M S K Prasad also denied all the rumours saying that there is no update on Dhoni's retirement. Prasad on Thursday announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here.

When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that."

Dhoni is currently on a two-month sabbatical from cricket and made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken his place in both, ODIs and T20Is.

The former Indian captain last played an international game in July, in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. It was widely reported that Dhoni would announce his retirement at the end of the global tournament, but there has been no official announcement over his future with the Indian team.

After the World Cup, Dhoni served in the Territorial Army for a 15-day stint in Jammu & Kashmir.