Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Shami, Kuldeep drafted in as IND bat first

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and West Indies from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kieron Pollard won the toss and West Indies will bowl first in Mumbai. The visitors are unchanged from the previous game while India have brought in Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI. The three-match series is tied at 1-1. Follow the ball by ball updates from the series decider between India and West Indies on indiatvnews.com.

18.40 IST: Playing XIs:



India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

18.34 IST: TEAM CHANGES - Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav come in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal for India. West Indies unchanged.



18.30 IST: TOSS - Kieron Pollard has won the toss and West Indies will bowl first.



18.17 IST: PITCH REPORT - There's some grass on the pitch and it will help the seamers. However, the batsman will find it great to bat on it. The ball will come on to the bat and they can play their shot. Also, dew will play a major factor in the game. So, win toss and bat first.



17.56: Nothing like home, is it?

17.52 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the final T20I at Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team learnt their lessons the hard way in the previous game at Thiruvananthapuram, where Lendl Simmons shined in Windies' easy 8-wicket victory. India's problems while setting the target resurfaced, but Shivam Dube emerged as a positive with his maiden half-century. Bowling and fielding continue to be an issue for the host side, and as both the teams meet for the final game in Mumbai, India will aim to end their year in the shortest format on a high.

Brief Preview: With the series tied at 1-1, both India and West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch and outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20I set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening. (FULL PREVIEW)