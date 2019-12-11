India vs West Indies Live Stream, 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs WI live streaming on Hotstar and Star Sports Network

India vs West Indies Live Stream, 3rd T20I: Here are the details of When and Where to Watch live cricket match between India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. With the series tied at 1-1, both India and West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch and outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20I set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening. After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, Team India came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding. The Indian batters have performed reasonably well in the first two matches of the series. However, it's their fielding which has let the team down. You can watch IND vs WI live 3rd T20I match online on Hotstar and live TV telecast on Hotstar. (Live Match Scorecard)

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played on December 11 (Wednesday).

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I is being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can you watch online India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford​