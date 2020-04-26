He will give all to save me: KL Rahul names one cricketer he would pick to bat for life

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of KL Rahul

India batsman KL Rahul recently was asked which is that one batsman he would pick to bat for life and he named Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli explaining that they share great friendship.

In a recent chat show named, ‘The Mind Behind, on Instagram, Rahul was speaking about his friendship with Kohli before was posed this question. “I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.

“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.

Since 2014, the two have managed 1478 runs as part of their partnership across formats, at 38.89, with three centuries and eight fifties. And most of these partnerships have come in the limited-overs format.

Meanwhile, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in a recent Instagram chat with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, named Rahul as India's third match winner after Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator.

