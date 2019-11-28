Image Source : @JACQUESKALLIS75/TWITTER Jacques Kallis raises INR 23,30,794 for rhinos by shaving half his beard

Arguably the best allrounder to play the game of cricket - Jacques Kallis is enjoying his retirement period fully. On Wednesday Kallis shared a post on his Instagram account - a picture with half a beard and moustache.

The month of November is famous among people for 'No Shave November' but Kallis did exactly the opposite, which happened to be for a cause. Kallis did so to take up the 'Save the Rhino challenge' in South Africa, which required him to shave off half his facial hair and chest hair. The practice is done to raise awareness among others and money in order to save rhinos.

Kallis posted a couple of photos regarding the same and wrote: "‪R480k raised for SAGB for shaving half my Movember till end of November‬. Things we do at Leopard Creek for charity."

As Kallis revealed in the post he raised 480k Rands (South Africa currency) which is 23,30,794 in INR.

In the other post, he wrote: "Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill."

Kallis is one of the best batsmen to play the game for South Africa as he ended his ODI career with 11579 runs in 328 matches with 17 tons and 86 fifties at an average of 44.36. While in Test he is regarded among the greats of the game as he finished his career with 13,289 runs in 166 matches with 45 centuries, 58 fifties at an average of 55.37.